Redington India consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 12582.68 crore

Net profit of rose 17.91% to Rs 168.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 12582.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10880.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.43% to Rs 507.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 481.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 46536.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41602.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

12582.6810880.0746536.1541602.582.032.131.931.96225.12197.25757.76687.51209.88183.22694.40630.57168.94143.28507.78481.64

