Redington India consolidated net profit rises 17.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.65% to Rs 12582.68 croreNet profit of Redington India rose 17.91% to Rs 168.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 143.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.65% to Rs 12582.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10880.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.43% to Rs 507.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 481.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 46536.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41602.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12582.6810880.07 16 46536.1541602.58 12 OPM %2.032.13 -1.931.96 - PBDT225.12197.25 14 757.76687.51 10 PBT209.88183.22 15 694.40630.57 10 NP168.94143.28 18 507.78481.64 5
