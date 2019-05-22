JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Skipper standalone net profit declines 63.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 26.90% to Rs 433.39 crore

Net profit of Skipper declined 63.99% to Rs 17.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.90% to Rs 433.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 592.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.50% to Rs 31.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 1870.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2073.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales433.39592.85 -27 1870.872073.72 -10 OPM %12.7218.31 -9.6814.59 - PBDT30.4385.43 -64 80.85226.30 -64 PBT22.2674.08 -70 42.98180.39 -76 NP17.7749.35 -64 31.21117.76 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements