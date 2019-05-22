Skipper standalone net profit declines 63.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 26.90% to Rs 433.39 crore

Net profit of declined 63.99% to Rs 17.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.90% to Rs 433.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 592.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.50% to Rs 31.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.78% to Rs 1870.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2073.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

433.39592.851870.872073.7212.7218.319.6814.5930.4385.4380.85226.3022.2674.0842.98180.3917.7749.3531.21117.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)