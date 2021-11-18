Artson Engineering sizzles after order win

-
ALSO READ
Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Artson Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2021 quarter
ONGC records Q1 PAT at Rs 5,985 cr
Hindustan Oil Exploration provides update on Western Offshore Project (B-80 field)
Gas producers, distributors turn volatile after Govt hikes domestic gas prices
-
Artson Engineering was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 81.25 after the company received order of Rs 8.60 crore from Tata Projects.In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has bagged a Rs 8.6 crore order from Tata Projects for construction of Tanks at their ONGC Kakinada site.
The said domestic order is to be executed in 8 months.
Artson Engineering is a project engineering company. The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 20.6% to Rs 45.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU