Artson Engineering sizzles after order win

Artson Engineering was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 81.25 after the company received order of Rs 8.60 crore from Tata Projects.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company informed that it has bagged a Rs 8.6 crore order from Tata Projects for construction of Tanks at their ONGC Kakinada site.

The said domestic order is to be executed in 8 months.

Artson Engineering is a project engineering company. The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 20.6% to Rs 45.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

