GMR Infrastructure gains after subsidiary wins bid to develop and operate Indonesia airport

GMR Infrastructure rose 1.13% to Rs 40.25 after its subsidiary, GMR Airports (GAL) was announced as the winning bidder for the development and operation of Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia (Medan Airport).

In a communication addressed to GMR Airports Consortium Team, Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2), the state-owned enterprise and the bidding authority for the Medan Airport has informed that they have completed the best and final evaluation process for selection of strategic partnership for the Medan Airport and have announced GMR Airports as the winning bidder. GMR Airports and its wholly owned subsidiary, GMR Airports International B.V had bid for the project as consortium.

Medan is the 4th largest urban area in the country and is capital of North Sumatra province. GMR Infrastructure will enter into 49:51 partnership with AP2 for this project. The consortium will transform Kualanamu International Airport into Western International hub of Indonesia.

The airport handled more than 10 million passengers in 2018. The project scope includes operation, development and expansion of the airport over a period of 25 years. Kualanamu International Airport is an operating Airport with healthy cash flows. GMR Airports won the bid for this high growth potential brownfield Airport, through a closely contested international competitive bid process and will partner with Angkasa Pura 2 (AP2). The letter of award is expected to be issued in next few days, post bid formalities, while signing of project agreements before end of the year.

On a consolidated basis, GMR Infrastructure reported net loss of Rs 169.21 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 750.03 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 49.4% to Rs 1,791.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

GMR Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure.

