Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 1178.94 crore

Net profit of Arvind Fashions rose 28.21% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 1178.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1007.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1178.941007.9910.239.6197.5378.7134.0622.008.096.31

