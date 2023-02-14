Arvind Fashions consolidated net profit rises 28.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.96% to Rs 1178.94 croreNet profit of Arvind Fashions rose 28.21% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 1178.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1007.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1178.941007.99 17 OPM %10.239.61 -PBDT97.5378.71 24 PBT34.0622.00 55 NP8.096.31 28
