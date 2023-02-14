Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 44.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 44.57% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.928.6357.5169.874.035.401.592.711.021.84

