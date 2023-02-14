Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 44.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Granules India gains on appointing Mukesh Surana as CFO
Surana Solar standalone net profit declines 90.32% in the December 2022 quarter
Surana Solar standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Compucom Software soars on bagging Rs 58-cr order from Rajasthan Education Council
Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 6.92 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 44.57% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.928.63 -20 OPM %57.5169.87 -PBDT4.035.40 -25 PBT1.592.71 -41 NP1.021.84 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU