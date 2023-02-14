Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 44.57% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 6.92 crore

Net profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 44.57% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.928.63 -20 OPM %57.5169.87 -PBDT4.035.40 -25 PBT1.592.71 -41 NP1.021.84 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:19 IST

