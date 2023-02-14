JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 21.39% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 440.36 crore

Net loss of H T Media reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 440.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 466.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales440.36466.13 -6 OPM %-4.4615.64 -PBDT4.4494.08 -95 PBT-30.1960.43 PL NP-21.8944.88 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU