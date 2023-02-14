H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 440.36 crore

Net loss of H T Media reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 440.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 466.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.440.36466.13-4.4615.644.4494.08-30.1960.43-21.8944.88

