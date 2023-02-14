H T Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.53% to Rs 440.36 croreNet loss of H T Media reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 44.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.53% to Rs 440.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 466.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales440.36466.13 -6 OPM %-4.4615.64 -PBDT4.4494.08 -95 PBT-30.1960.43 PL NP-21.8944.88 PL
