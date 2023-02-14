Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.10% to Rs 115.20 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.10% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 155.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.115.20155.88-7.507.61-21.88-38.61-5.33-49.1619.37-49.20

