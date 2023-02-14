Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.37 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panacea Biotec donates 1.25 lakh SDVs of Easyfive-TT to Cuba
Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Panacea Biotec reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Panacea Biotec hits the roof on bagging $127 mn orders from UNICEF, PAHO
Healthcare shares gain
-
Sales decline 26.10% to Rs 115.20 croreNet profit of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 49.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.10% to Rs 115.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 155.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales115.20155.88 -26 OPM %-7.507.61 -PBDT-21.88-38.61 43 PBT-5.33-49.16 89 NP19.37-49.20 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU