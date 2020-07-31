Aryaman Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 1.06 croreNet profit of Aryaman Financial Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.09% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.10% to Rs 4.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.061.15 -8 4.428.20 -46 OPM %0-133.04 -21.0423.29 - PBDT0.11-1.42 LP 1.272.33 -45 PBT0.12-1.44 LP 1.202.22 -46 NP0.05-0.99 LP 0.841.65 -49
