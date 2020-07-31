Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 1113.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 1382.08 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 1113.54% to Rs 120.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 1382.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1122.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

