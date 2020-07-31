Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 1113.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 394.70% in the March 2020 quarter
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 145.78% in the December 2019 quarter
Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2020 quarter
Manali Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 45.44% in the March 2020 quarter
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 69.25% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 1382.08 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 1113.54% to Rs 120.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 1382.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1122.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1382.081122.20 23 OPM %19.7010.64 -PBDT220.5967.48 227 PBT167.2415.60 972 NP120.149.90 1114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU