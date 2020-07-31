Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cindrella Hotels standalone net profit rises 190.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Max Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 288.28% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
JM Financial consolidated net profit declines 26.46% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Cindrella Financial Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %33.33-200.00 -PBDT0.01-0.04 LP PBT0.01-0.04 LP NP0.01-0.04 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU