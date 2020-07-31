JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Madhucon Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 60.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 66.85 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 60.28% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.61% to Rs 33.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 246.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.8565.84 2 246.67211.64 17 OPM %28.6321.14 -25.6226.52 - PBDT16.7811.78 42 54.0946.86 15 PBT13.868.81 57 41.1234.47 19 NP9.285.79 60 33.6731.29 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU