Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 60.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 60.28% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.61% to Rs 33.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 246.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

