Ganesh Benzoplast standalone net profit rises 60.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 3.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Ganesh idol makers stare at grim future in manufacturing hub
Ganesh festival in Pune to be simple affair this time
Ganesh Housing Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.99 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Mumbai can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi safely during COVID-19
-
Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 66.85 croreNet profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 60.28% to Rs 9.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.61% to Rs 33.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 246.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.8565.84 2 246.67211.64 17 OPM %28.6321.14 -25.6226.52 - PBDT16.7811.78 42 54.0946.86 15 PBT13.868.81 57 41.1234.47 19 NP9.285.79 60 33.6731.29 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU