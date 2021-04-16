Ashok Leyland delivers first lot of Light Bullet Proof Vehicles to Indian Air Force

Ashok Leyland has strengthened its Armoured vehicle platform by delivering first of its kind Light Bullet proof Vehicles ( LBPV) to the Indian Air force.

Ashok Leyland delivered first lot of these modern vehicles on 13 April 2021.

LBPV is an adopted version of Lockheed Martin's (LM) CVNG (Common Vehicle Next Gen) and has been developed under TOT from LM to Ashok Leyland. It is completely indigenized and developed in India.

