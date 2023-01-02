Ashok Leyland gains on registering 45% YoY sales growth

Ashok Leyland rose 2.16% to Rs 146.50 after the company's total sales (including domestic and exports) for December 2022 stood at 18,138 units, up by 45% as against 12,518 units in December 2021.

Total domestic sales for December 2022 stood at 17,112 units, jumped by 49% as against 11,493 units for December 2021.

Total vehicle exports rose 0.1% year on year to 1,026 units in December 2022.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 199 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 83 crore in Q2 FY22. The revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 8,266 crore as against Rs 4,458 crore in Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)