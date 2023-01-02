JUST IN
NCC spurts on bagging new orders in December

Capital Market 

NCC jumped 6% to Rs 89.15 after the company announced that it has received five new orders aggregating to Rs 3,601 crore in the month of December 2022.

Out of the five orders, two orders of Rs 1,871 crore relating to water division, two orders valuing Rs 993 crore pertaining to electrical division and one order of Rs 738 crore relating to irrigation division.

These orders are received from the State Government Agencies and does not include any internal orders, said the company.

NCC is a Hyderabad-based construction company, it is engaged in the construction of roads, buildings, irrigation, water and environment, electrical, metals, mining and railways. Apart from executing projects across India, the company has a presence in the Middle East through its subsidiaries in Muscat and Dubai.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15% to Rs 131 crore on a 30.68% increase in sales to Rs 3,373.43 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 10:50 IST

