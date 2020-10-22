Ashok Leyland launches BOSS LE and LX Trucks

Ashok Leyland launched the BOSS LE and LX Trucks, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology in BS6. BOSS Brand has been one of the leading brands, from Ashok Leyland, in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment.

These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonne to 14.05 tonne GVW market.

Customers can choose from multiple combinations - Loading span from 14ft to 24 ft and body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container and tipper. Prices of BOSS LE and LX start from Rs 18 Lakhs, ex-showroom Mumbai / Delhi / Chennai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)