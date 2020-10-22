Hindustan Copper receives ratings action from ICRA

-
-
Hindustan Copper announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term outstanding rating of Rs 1600 crore LOC of the company at ICRA AA and assigned the long term rating of ICRA AA to the additional limit of Rs 500 crore.
The outlook on the long term rating is Stable. ICRA has also reaffirmed the short term outstanding rating of Rs 1600 crore LOC at ICRA A1+ and assigned a short term rating of ICRA A1+ to the additional limit of Rs 500 crore.
