Ashok Leyland Ltd in demand

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 126.05, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 160.7% in last one year as compared to a 54.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 126.05, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 15696.95. The Sensex is at 52193.49, down 0.07%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has risen around 12.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10647.65, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 127.05, up 1.6% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 160.7% in last one year as compared to a 54.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 61.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)