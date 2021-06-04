Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 3.26%, rises for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1634.75, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 972.32% in last one year as compared to a 54.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 157.85% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1634.75, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 15696.95. The Sensex is at 52218.88, down 0.03%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has risen around 28.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5268.05, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1646.25, up 3.66% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 972.32% in last one year as compared to a 54.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 157.85% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 341.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

