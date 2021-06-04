EIH Associated Hotels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishal Bearings Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, HLV Ltd and Paramount Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2021.

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 373.65 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12365 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4678 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 41.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12279 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 35.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15340 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6622 shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd rose 19.20% to Rs 10.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd exploded 16.09% to Rs 13.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

