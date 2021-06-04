Power Mech Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kiri Industries Ltd, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank and PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2021.

Power Mech Projects Ltd soared 12.06% to Rs 704 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7185 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd spiked 11.95% to Rs 577.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40141 shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra surged 10.68% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank gained 10.57% to Rs 19.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd added 10.00% to Rs 838.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55271 shares in the past one month.

