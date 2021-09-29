Ashok Leyland Ltd Slips 2.43%, S&P BSE Auto index Shed 1.22%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 3.99% over last one month compared to 6.1% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 4.09% rise in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell 2.43% today to trade at Rs 126.5. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 1.22% to quote at 23797.06. The index is up 6.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd decreased 2.19% and TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 1.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 32.82 % over last one year compared to the 55.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 143.25 on 03 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 68.5 on 25 Sep 2020.

