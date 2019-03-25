Ashok Leyland Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 87.65, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 39.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.88% rally in NIFTY and a 23.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 87.65, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 11333.85. The Sensex is at 37741.42, down 1.11%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has gained around 5.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8336.6, down 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 259.55 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 87.55, down 2.4% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd tumbled 39.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.88% rally in NIFTY and a 23.76% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 13.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
