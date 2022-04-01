Ashok Leyland March sales volumes jump 17%

-
-
Ashok Leyland has sold 20,123 units in month of March 2022 compared to 17,231 units in March 2021, recording a growth of 17%.
For FY22, the company recorded sales growth of 27% at 128,326 units compared to 100,715 units in FY2021.
In month of March 2022, the company's domestic sales stood at 18,556 units, higher by 18%.
