Welspun Enterprises receives provisional certificate for commercial operations for NHAI road project in Haryana

Welspun Enterprises announced the receipt of the Provisional Certificate for Commercial Operation (PCOD) effective 31 March 2022, from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a length of 53.763 km (77.96%) out of total project length of 68.960 km, in respect of 8-laning of section of NH-1 (New NH-44) from Mukarba Chowk to Panipat on BOT (Toll) Basis.

With this, Welspun Infrafacility (SPV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company is entitled to collect toll on this BOT (Toll) Project.

Out of the Company's total HAM road portfolio of 7 projects of around Rs. 10,000 crore, 5 projects of Rs 6,300 crore had earlier achieved PCOD/COD.

With the PCOD of this BOT (Toll) project, a total of 6 projects (of Rs 8,500 crore), in the Company's overall road portfolio of over Rs 12,000 crore, are now revenue-generating.

