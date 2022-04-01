Welspun Enterprises receives provisional certificate for commercial operations for NHAI road project in Haryana

-
Welspun Enterprises announced the receipt of the Provisional Certificate for Commercial Operation (PCOD) effective 31 March 2022, from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a length of 53.763 km (77.96%) out of total project length of 68.960 km, in respect of 8-laning of section of NH-1 (New NH-44) from Mukarba Chowk to Panipat on BOT (Toll) Basis.
With this, Welspun Infrafacility (SPV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company is entitled to collect toll on this BOT (Toll) Project.
Out of the Company's total HAM road portfolio of 7 projects of around Rs. 10,000 crore, 5 projects of Rs 6,300 crore had earlier achieved PCOD/COD.
With the PCOD of this BOT (Toll) project, a total of 6 projects (of Rs 8,500 crore), in the Company's overall road portfolio of over Rs 12,000 crore, are now revenue-generating.
