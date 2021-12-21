Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project in Karnataka

-
-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road has received letter from National Highways Authority of India dated 20 December 2021 for the Approval for achievement of Financial closure as on 24 September 2021 for the Project viz. 'Tumkur Shivamogga Section from Km 170.415 to Km 226.750 from Bettadahalli Shivamogga (Package IV) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala in the State of Karnataka (Project).
The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs.1,382 crore.
