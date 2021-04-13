Ashoka Buildcon gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 334-cr project

Ashoka Buildcon added 3.32% to Rs 90.20 after the company said it emerged as the lowest (L-1) bidder for Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (G-RIDE) project.

The company had submitted its bid to Bahucharaji Rail Corporation (BRCL), Gandhinagar, represented by the Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (G-RIDE) for the project viz. 'Gauge conversion of Bechraji - Ranuj Section (of total length of 38.153 KM) metre gauge to broad gauge with 25 KV AC electrification in Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway'.

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the project. The quoted value of the project is Rs 333.625 crore.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The company reported 172.91% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.45 crore on a 1.96% rise in net sales to Rs 1305.49 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

