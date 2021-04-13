Adani Ports & SEZ slips as stock to exit from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart enters into strategic partnership with Adani Group
Adani Ports Q3 PAT rises 16% to Rs 1576 cr
Sensex, Nifty hit day's low; Asian stocks advance
Adani Ports partners with John Keells and SLPA to develop West Container Terminal in Colombo
APSEZ-led consortium to develop container terminal in Sri Lanka
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) fell 1.78% to Rs 731.25 after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the removal of the stock from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices.
"APSEZ will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices following a media & stakeholder analysis triggered by recent news events pointing to heightened risks to the company regarding their commercial relationship with Myanmar's military, who are alleged to have committed serious human rights abuses under international law," S&P Dow Jones Indices said.
APSEZ will be removed from the index prior to the open this Thursday (15 April 2021), S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.
APSEZ is reportedly building a $290 million port in Yangon on land leased from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).
Adani Group reportedly said late last month it would consult authorities and stakeholders on the project after human rights groups reported that its ports unit had an agreement to pay millions of dollars in rent to MEC.
As per reports, the military coup on February 1 and ensuing crackdown on protests has seen some 700 people killed, drawing international condemnation including sanctions last month from the United States and Britain on MEC and another military-controlled conglomerate, Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL).
APSEZ, a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 16.23% increase in net profit to Rs 1,576.53 crore on 11.59% rise in total income to Rs 4,274.49 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU