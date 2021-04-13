Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 3.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66964 shares

Bank of Maharashtra, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 April 2021.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 3.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 66964 shares. The stock increased 5.74% to Rs.5,050.15. Volumes stood at 1.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra registered volume of 440.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 140.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.00% to Rs.26.05. Volumes stood at 274.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48036 shares. The stock slipped 0.67% to Rs.2,101.00. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 32.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.93 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.37% to Rs.4,828.35. Volumes stood at 35.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 21823 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8247 shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.5,300.00. Volumes stood at 15601 shares in the last session.

