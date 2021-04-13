Nagreeka Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Ceinsys Tech Ltd, TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd and Rushil Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 April 2021.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd crashed 9.86% to Rs 16.45 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4927 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd tumbled 9.15% to Rs 38.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6098 shares in the past one month.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd lost 8.76% to Rs 125. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 732 shares in the past one month.

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd plummeted 8.61% to Rs 4.46. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11511 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd pared 8.34% to Rs 177.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9046 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7318 shares in the past one month.

