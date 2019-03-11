Ashoka Buildcon update on NHAI road project in Jharkhand

Buildcon announced that Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road has received 08 January 2019 as an Appointed Date for the NHAI Project vide NHAI letter dated 08 March 2019.

The accepted Bid Project Cost is Rs.860.10 crore. The construction period of the Project is 730 days from an Appointed Date and operation period is 15 years from COD.

Khairatunda Barwa Adda Road is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashoka Concessions (ACL), a Subsidiary of the Company.

ACL was the preferred bidder for the Project viz. Six Laning of Khairatunda to Barwa Adda Section of NH-2 from km. 360.300 to km. 400.132 in the State of under NHDP Phase-V on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

