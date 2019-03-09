Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% in Feb 2019

The Group global wholesales in February 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 110,262 nos., lower by 9%, as compared to February 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in February 2019 were at 84,512 nos., lower by 9% over February 2018.

Global wholesales of all Passenger Vehicles in February 2019 were at 67,964 nos., lower by 9%, compared to February 2018.

Global wholesales for were 49,695 vehicles (*JLR number for February 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 2,561 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,926 vehicles, while wholesales for the month were 34,769 vehicles.

*CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

