Tata Motors Group global wholesales decline 9% in Feb 2019

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in February 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 110,262 nos., lower by 9%, as compared to February 2018.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in February 2019 were at 84,512 nos., lower by 9% over February 2018.
Global wholesales of all Passenger Vehicles in February 2019 were at 67,964 nos., lower by 9%, compared to February 2018.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,695 vehicles (*JLR number for February 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 2,561 units).
Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,926 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 34,769 vehicles.
*CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
