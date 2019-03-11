Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets downgrade in ratings from Brickwork Ratings

-
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that Brickwork Ratings India has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -
Secured NCD (Public Issue) (Rs 29000 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)
Secured NCD (Rs 12,000 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)
Subordinated Debt (Rs 2250 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)
Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument (Rs 1300 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)
Fixed Deposit (Rs 12000 crore) - BWR FAA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)
