JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sensex drifts higher in early trade

Strong market breadth
Business Standard

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation gets downgrade in ratings from Brickwork Ratings

Capital Market 

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that Brickwork Ratings India has revised the credit ratings of the company as under -

Secured NCD (Public Issue) (Rs 29000 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)

Secured NCD (Rs 12,000 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)

Subordinated Debt (Rs 2250 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)

Innovative Perpetual Debt Instrument (Rs 1300 crore) - BWR AA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)

Fixed Deposit (Rs 12000 crore) - BWR FAA; Credit Watch with Negative Implications (Downgraded)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 09:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements