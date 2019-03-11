JUST IN
Visaka Industries commences commercial production at new V-Boards Unit at Jhanswa

Visaka Industries announced that its new V-Boards Unit at Jhanswa Village, Jhajjar Dist., Haryana with an installed annual capacity of 50,000 MTS has been commissioned & is starting commercial production from 11 March 2019.

The company utilised the delay in commencement of commercial production by completing all kinds of trials and established both good quality and rate of production.

Necessary arrangements for the marketing like appointment of dealers, acceptance of samples etc. have already been made and the response is very good. We expect the plant would reach 50% capacity utilisation within one month and reach its full capacity progressively in the next few months thereby making up for the delay to a larger extent.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 09:13 IST

