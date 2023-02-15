Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Asia Capital declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %27.2750.00 -PBDT0.030.06 -50 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.020.05 -60
