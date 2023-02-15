Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.110.1227.2750.000.030.060.030.060.020.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)