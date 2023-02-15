The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 23.89% to Rs 27.31 croreNet loss of The Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.89% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.3135.88 -24 OPM %0.889.64 -PBDT0.613.93 -84 PBT-0.073.24 PL NP-0.073.24 PL
