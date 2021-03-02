Asian Granito India launches AGL Tuffguard Anti-Bacterial Tile

Asian Granito India has launched AGL Tuffguard Anti-Bacterial Tile (TAB). AGL T. A. B tile is made with tuff guard plus anti-bacterial glazing made of Silver Ions homogenously distributed throughout the matrix that hinders the growth of bacteria and germs which comes in contact.

AGL T. A. B tile has successfully tested under protocol of JIS Z 2801:2010 Anti-Bacterial testing and is found more than 99% effective. Company has launched this unique tile in format of 600 mm X 600 mm in the Indian market and expects good response from the export market.

