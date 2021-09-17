Asian Granito India targets export business of up to Rs 400 cr in FY22

Asian Granito India is eyeing exponential growth from exports business in the current fiscal. Anti-China sentiments, lower duties on export to USA, robust export orders from USA, Europe, UK and Middle East are driving the export business in the current fiscal and it is expected to get further momentum in coming months.

Company expects to clock export business of around Rs. 350 - 400 crore in the current fiscal of FY21-22 and also aims to expand its business network in over 120 countries from 100 currently.

For FY20-21, consolidated export sales for the company was reported at Rs. 216 crore.

Asian Granito is one of the largest tiles exporter among organised players from India. Consolidated export of the company grew to around 17% of total revenues in FY21 vs. 14% in the FY20. For the three months ended June 2021, company reported consolidated exports of Rs. 53.19 crore despite covid, freight cost rise and container availability challenges.

