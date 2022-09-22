Asian Hotels (East) fixes record date for issue of bonus equity shares

Record date is 07 October 2022

Asian Hotels (East) has fixed 07 October 2022 as record date for determining the names of the equity shareholders of the Company who shall be entitled to be allotted:

a) bonus equity shares of the Company in the ratio 1:2 i.e. one fully paid up bonus equity share for every two equity shares held in the Company (as of the Record Date); and

b) new equity shares of Robust Hotels, Chennai (Robust) in the ratio 1:1 i.e. one new fully paid up equity share of Robust for every one equity share held in the Company (as of the Record Date) post issue of bonus shares in terms of the scheme.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)