PGINVIT fixes record date for distribution

Record date is 02 August 2022The Board of Directors of POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission - the Investment Manager to POWERGRID Infrastructure Investment Trust ('PGInvIT'), in its meeting held on 27 July 2022 has, inter alia considered and approved Declaration of distribution of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, comprising Rs. 1.97 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.50 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.28 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.24 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.01 per unit as treasury income. Record date for the distribution to the unitholders will be 02 August 2022 and the payment of distribution will be made on or before 11 August 2022.
