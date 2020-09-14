Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.61 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Orosil Smith India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 27.42% to Rs 55.24 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 55.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 59.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 252.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 273.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales55.2476.11 -27 252.39273.52 -8 OPM %13.4533.99 -21.5829.72 - PBDT-24.872.27 PL -57.62-29.11 -98 PBT-29.21-2.51 -1064 -75.56-48.37 -56 NP-27.61-0.78 -3440 -59.08-35.66 -66

