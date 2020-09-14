Sinnar Bidi Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 30.77% to Rs 1.08 croreNet profit of Sinnar Bidi Udyog remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.77% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.081.56 -31 OPM %16.6710.26 -PBDT0.140.11 27 PBT0.130.10 30 NP0.080.08 0
