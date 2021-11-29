Man Infraconstruction announces luxury residential project in Tardeo, Mumbai

Man Infraconstruction announced that its subsidiary MICL Properties LLP, wherein the Company holds 99.99% partnership interest, is jointly developing an ultra-luxurious residential high rise tower at Tardeo, next to Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai under asset-light Development Management (DM) model.

The Project having carpet area for sale of 6 lakh sq. ft. is expected to generate approx.

Rs. 3,000 crore over next 4 to 5 years. This landmark Project will be one of the tallest residential structures in India having proposed height of 250+ mtrs.

Apart from managing the design, sales and marketing of the Project, the Company will also execute the construction work leading to timely delivery of the Project.

