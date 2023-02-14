Asian Vegpro Industries standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Asian Vegpro Industries declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
