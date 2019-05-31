ASSOCHAM on PM Modi: New Government Slated to Place India on Higher Growth Trajectory

Mr B K extended his warmest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri and his Expressing industry's enthusiasm with the new leadership and sharing his optimism on the government's agenda, Mr said, "With Shri ji taking oath as the for his second term, is slated to undertake the next level of reforms for becoming a global economic power house."

Mr said, ''As would be clear from the first 100-day agenda of the new government, to which commits to contribute extensively, Mr would lead the nation in all critical areas, be they health, education, enhancing financial inclusion, infrastructure, agriculture reforms and strengthening the industrial landscape."

''Empowered with a huge mandate, it is expected that the government would be able to undertake some landmark reforms in several key areas like taxation, labour and land. Some of the path-breaking reforms such as GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code are bound to get a further push that will help Inc deal with issues in the and financial sector.

Besides, a strong and stable government would empower the RBI as well, to go in for significant cut in the lending rates, while the private sector investment would pick up pace sooner than later. ''

Mr Goenka said ''Even before Mr Modi's swearing in, some of the global head winds like crude oil prices, have started turning into tail winds. With his global image, personal equation with global leaders and leadership of global initiatives, Mr Modi is also expected to turn the US- trade issues in favour of the Indian economy. Inc would fully support this endeavor to attract FDI and strengthen trade ties both with the US and China''. further reiterated that ASSOCHAM, on behalf of industry, commits to fulfilling Hon'ble PM's dream of a stronger and inclusive New India

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)