RBI Constitutes Committee On Development Of Housing Finance Securitisation Market

The has constituted committee on the development of housing securitisation market. As part of the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies issued along with the First Bimonthly Monetary Policy for the year 2019-20 on April 4, 2019, it was announced that the Reserve Bank will constitute a Committee on Development of Housing Securitisation Market. The mortgage securitisation market in is primarily dominated by direct assignments among a limited set of market participants on account of various structural factors impacting the demand and the supply side, as well as certain prudential, legal, tax and accounting issues.

For a vibrant securitisation market to develop, it is imperative that the market moves to a broader issuance model with suitable structuring of the instruments for diverse investor classes. At the same time, as the international experience shows, it is critical to address the issues of misaligned incentives and agency problems resulting from information asymmetry problems between the originators and investors in the market, which can exacerbate systemic risk.

Thus, a careful design of a robust and transparent securitisation framework assumes paramount significance. With a view to review the existing state of mortgage securitisation in and various issues constraining market development, and to develop the market further, the has constituted a Committee on the Development of Housing Securitisation Market.

