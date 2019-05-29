JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Jiya Eco-Products consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

India's Airlines Traffic Falls 0.5% YOY In April

Capital Market 

India's airlines' traffic fell 0.5% year-over-year in April, reflecting the impact of the shut-down of Jet Airways. This is sharply lower than a 15% yoy pace in December 2018.

This marked the first time in over five years that monthly domestic traffic declined compared to the year-ago period, latest passenger traffic data from International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements