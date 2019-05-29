India's Airlines Traffic Falls 0.5% YOY In April

-
ALSO READ
India's air passenger traffic to double in next 20 years: IATA
Capacity constraint slows India's air passenger traffic growth
Indian carriers have 'limited freedoms' to operate as true commercial businesses: IATA
India's domestic passenger market falls to 3.1 pc in March: IATA
Pune firm to refund Jet cancellation amt to 'fauji' customers
-
India's airlines' traffic fell 0.5% year-over-year in April, reflecting the impact of the shut-down of Jet Airways. This is sharply lower than a 15% yoy pace in December 2018.
This marked the first time in over five years that monthly domestic traffic declined compared to the year-ago period, latest passenger traffic data from International Air Transport Association (IATA) showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU