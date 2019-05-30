IMD Says Conditions Becoming Favourable For Advance Of Monsoon In Maldives-Comorin

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours, the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) stated in a latest update.
Widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman &Nicobar during next 4 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and north-eastern states from today onwards.
