IMD Says Conditions Becoming Favourable For Advance Of Monsoon In Maldives-Comorin

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of of Bengal, and north during next 48 hours, the (IMD) stated in a latest update.

Widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman &Nicobar during next 4 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan & and north-eastern states from today onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)