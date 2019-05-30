JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Barometers move higher; IT shares advance

HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1%, rises for fifth straight session
Business Standard

IMD Says Conditions Becoming Favourable For Advance Of Monsoon In Maldives-Comorin

Capital Market 

Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours, the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) stated in a latest update.

Widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman &Nicobar during next 4 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and north-eastern states from today onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements