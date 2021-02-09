AstraZeneca Pharma tumbles after Q3 PAT declines 21% YoY

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca Pharma Q1 PAT slips 13% to Rs 19 cr
Astrazeneca Pharma gains after DCGI nod for cancer drug
AstraZeneca Pharma India gains after DGCI nod for benralizumab solution
AstraZeneca Pharma drops after UK parent pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
AstraZeneca Pharma spurts after parent's COVID-19 vaccine approved in UK
-
AstraZeneca Pharma India lost 4.24% to Rs 3734.05 after the company's net profit declined 21.2% to Rs 21.05 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 26.7 crore in Q3 FY20.Net sales for Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 200.25 crore, a 10.5% fall over Rs 223.86 crore recorded in Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 8 February 2021.
Profit before tax fell 19.6% to Rs 28.30 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Tax expense fell 12.1% to Rs 7.74 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU