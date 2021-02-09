AstraZeneca Pharma tumbles after Q3 PAT declines 21% YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma India lost 4.24% to Rs 3734.05 after the company's net profit declined 21.2% to Rs 21.05 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 26.7 crore in Q3 FY20.

Net sales for Q3 FY21 stood at Rs 200.25 crore, a 10.5% fall over Rs 223.86 crore recorded in Q3 FY20. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 8 February 2021.

Profit before tax fell 19.6% to Rs 28.30 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. Tax expense fell 12.1% to Rs 7.74 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease.

