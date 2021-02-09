NCC Ltd Slips 3.57%

NCC Ltd has added 53.11% over last one month compared to 9.86% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 5.75% rise in the SENSEX

NCC Ltd fell 3.57% today to trade at Rs 96. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 0.36% to quote at 214.33. The index is up 9.86 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Power Finance Corporation Ltd decreased 1.29% and Tata Power Company Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 22.46 % over last one year compared to the 25.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NCC Ltd has added 53.11% over last one month compared to 9.86% gain in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 5.75% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.54 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 100 on 09 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)